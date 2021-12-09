It seems to me that Keene’s new home-upgrade funding program is putting “the cart before the horse.” The main reason the “East Keene” homes are in their present condition is the fact that their owners are not willing to spend money on them because they have a history of being flooded by Beaver Brook every nine years by a 100-year flood.
The most recent flood was on May 30, 2012 when flood waters were 4 feet deep at the intersection of Church and Carpenter streets. I estimated that flood contained roughly 20 million cubic feet of water north of Water Street. This included all of the area slated for a $1.5 million project to revitalize the Carpenter Street playgrounds, or Pat Russell Park. Do we really want our children to play on soil periodically flooded by sanitary sewer water?
All of the homes in question could benefit by a gated flood-control dam, constructed just north of the Beaver Brook Falls. Such flood-control dam could possibly contain up to 188 million cubic feet of flood water and protect East Keene from all future floods. Don’t be fooled by the idea that a dam is not needed, because there is no place along Beaver Brook to store anywhere near enough flood water to keep East Keene dry.
Built like our Surry Mountain and Otter Brook parks, it could also contain a large rock and ice climbing wall as well as a mile-long ramp for skate and snowboarding and possibly a mile-long zip line. Entertainment use could be unlimited. With the weather getting more stormy, I think we need more protection before we spend a lot of money on upgrades and parks.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
Keene
