I am in support of regulation to prevent our youth from starting a dangerous and potentially lifelong nicotine addiction.
New Hampshire’s children are facing an epidemic. Little is known about the short- or long-term health impact of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, but these products are being marketed towards our youth with appealing flavors such as watermelon, cappuccino and strawberry lemonade. Kids are admitting they are drawn to these products because of the candy and fruit flavoring.
In New Hampshire, 23.8 percent of students have admitted to using an e-cigarette product. These products include nicotine, an addictive drug that rewires the developing brain and poses significant health risks to our children.
According to the American Heart Association, in 2018 alone, youth e-cigarette use increased by a staggering 78 percent. I am happy to hear that enforcement on the sales and marketing of these products is finally being proposed. New Hampshire lawmakers should remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market and protect our children by raising the age for tobacco sales to 21 years. E-cigarette products already on the market should be closely reviewed and I encourage all parents to talk to their children about the dangers of e-cigarettes.
Respectfully,
JANE E. SKANTZE
Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator
Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center
580 Court St.
Keene
