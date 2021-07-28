When Harvey Milk stood up for the right of gay people to live openly in our society, he did so by standing explicitly on our Constitution, quoting the Declaration of Independence frequently in his speeches. In doing so, he walked in the footsteps of Martin Luther King, who also saw his quest as a fulfillment of our nation’s founding ideals, not a total break with the past.
I suppose these men are now rather conservative heroes. After all, if biological sex is merely the illusory construct of a hopelessly backward society, there is no such thing as same-sex attraction, and thus, no need for Milk’s quaint mission, or his martyrdom.
As for MLK, his emphasis on character over color is now widely held to be naive, inadequate and even “white supremacist” in conception. Indeed, King has been viciously hated by the political left for decades, but their ungrateful nihilism is now moving into the mainstream.
The idea that people who express skepticism about the “gender reassignment” of prepubescent children (making them lifelong customers of “big pharma,” a former leftist target) should be considered bigots is sociopathic: There is no other way to describe it. One can only promote such ideas in the pursuit of total political power, and that is the nature of their origin.
Similarly, those of us with misgivings about “racial justice” groups with openly Marxist agendas will now be broadly smeared as “white supremacists” — and that’s if we are Black. As for heretical whites, progressive dogma declares no limit to the hatred that should be heaped upon us. And the Democratic Party has become a nest for this fanatical disrespect.
The classically liberal path taken by MLK and Harvey Milk is good enough for me. I am following that path into the Republican Party, and taking others with me. Hey, Harvey was once a Goldwater Republican — a capitalist! It’s time to fuse that legacy with the party of Lincoln, and take it home.
This is what the Overton window has vomited into our time: Republicans versus American Marxists. When you are up against a statist opposition, it might help to have an ally with an abolitionist past. Let’s hope the GOP, that sagging beast, can tap into it.
LUKE BUCKHAM, Keene
