What are they thinking?
The New Hampshire House leadership has decided to try a drive-in voting session, despite having the state Supreme Court rule that the House could lawfully vote remotely.
During this pandemic, most reps who are following recommendations to socially distance will need to drive separately rather than carpool. Picture some 400 vehicles parked in a lot in Durham on a cold winter’s day while listening on the radio for the vote. The carbon emissions of all those idling cars are a problem for our New Hampshire air quality and environmental health.
As a former state rep, I know that the first stop after the drive to Concord for many is the restroom. What accommodations are available in the parking lot that allow for socially distanced toileting and hand washing? What are the arrangements for public access to the drive-in “meeting”?
This plan warrants reconsideration.
SANDY SWINBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
