Well, you knew it was coming. Now experts are saying that America’s poor health is a contributing factor for COVID-19 deaths. In a first world country where life expectancy has been dropping what’s going on? You guessed it, it’s racism. Apparently African-Americans and Hispanics are more susceptible to the virus in densely populated areas, where smoking, alcohol abuse and recreational drug use are rampant.
But all those cool movies with Patrick Swayze dancing, punching and smoking his way to pancreatic cancer may have created an obstacle for blaming racism as a factor for virus deaths. Grandma and grandpa have fond memories of great celebrities like Humphrey Bogart, Yul Brenner, Rod Serling, Peter Jennings, Joe DiMaggio, et. al., wasting away from the great American pastime of a good smoke. If it weren’t for Nat King Cole choking on lung cancer it would have been a grand slam for white privilege.
Here in New Hampshire, with a population that’s about 97 percent white, we have a big claim to being the drunkest state in America. You have to move like a quarterback in grocery stores because of all the booze piled up in the middle of the aisles. If Virginia is for lovers, New Hampshire is for livers. Next time you go shopping, along with that mask, you might want to bring a rope to scale the Budweiser and Miller Light climbing walls.
Citizens breathed a sigh of relief as New Hampshire’s governor swung into action and declared liquor stores essential during the pandemic. Death rates are so low in New Hampshire from the virus that some are beginning to reason that the state’s staggered lifestyle may offer some protection. Of course, a counter argument raises the possibility that people who are already dead can’t get sick.
And there are other questions. In America, with about 500,000 deaths annually from tobacco and another 90,000 from alcohol, why have no businesses ever been shut down to find out what’s killing the population? Around here, tax revenue has a golden ring to the ear.
While the state’s nursing homes are littered with stroke and heart attack victims that put away two six packs of 16-oz. Budweiser cans nightly and snorted powder up their noses back in the ’80s like there was no tomorrow, talk of racism is laughable, as most of these poor souls are whiter than the sheets on our beds.
Now we know what “live free or die” really means.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.