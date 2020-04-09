Recently several of my golfing buddies pointed out a petition to open golf courses for recreational purposes; however, I was informed that the governor would not allow that because he did not want golfers from other states traveling here.
Yesterday, I went to Price Chopper in Keene and passed by the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, which was open (an essential business?), and noticed out-of-state cars there. My conclusion is that we can cater to drinkers, but not people who want healthy exercise.
We need a petition to close all New Hampshire’s liquor stores, governor. Fair is fair.
Stay safe.
ROBERT ROSS
192 Jordan Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.