Recently several of my golfing buddies pointed out a petition to open golf courses for recreational purposes; however, I was informed that the governor would not allow that because he did not want golfers from other states traveling here.

Yesterday, I went to Price Chopper in Keene and passed by the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, which was open (an essential business?), and noticed out-of-state cars there. My conclusion is that we can cater to drinkers, but not people who want healthy exercise.

We need a petition to close all New Hampshire’s liquor stores, governor. Fair is fair.

Stay safe.

ROBERT ROSS

192 Jordan Road

Keene