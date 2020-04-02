COVID-19 is giving us a dress rehearsal for climate change. Both crises remind us how connected we are to each other. They call forth our best — our compassion and courage — and also open the door for fear of “the other.
Just as the coronavirus was among us before we began to take it seriously, climate change is already here, but the world has not yet taken it seriously. Both COVID and climate affect everyone — but not equally. The poor and vulnerable will suffer most from both. They are the least able to stay home and not work, or to leave their home for a safer place.
Just as COVID-19 is depriving millions of people around the world of their livelihood, climate change is already altering the economic landscape, particularly for farmers and those who live near the sea.
May we learn from this crisis the lessons that will help us to address climate change. May we care enough for others to change our lifestyles in ways that help our neighbors and our planet — and bring us the gifts of greater connection.
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
77 South Road
Harrisville
