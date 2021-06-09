I kind of like Biden. However, when he asks God to help in his fight against the coronavirus, I have to draw the line.

I fail to see how any greater power is going to protect us from what is basically a material entity and, in a sense, what we deserve as an unhealthy population unable to resist the garbage that “big food” constantly pushes on us.

I have felt in my more recent life that politicians who use “God” to garner favor are often charlatans. They just can’t seem to help themselves: must sell. A call to the scientific community would be my first choice.

There is something about the separation of church and state in our Constitution that is worthwhile reading. I imagine Joe will dispense with that, and again “Thank God’’ when the pandemic has run its course.

KENNETH COLE

Winchester