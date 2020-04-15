When people in the media or elsewhere declare, in reference to the current pandemic that “This will change everything,” or that “There will be no going back to normal,” etc., generally what you’re hearing is an expression of desire, backed up by ideology.
The yearning for more social engineering and surveillance; for a “safe” world in which nobody will be unaccounted for and in which privacy is considered a irresponsible luxury, is far more dangerous than any mere virus, and it is catching.
George Orwell wrote that “The choice for mankind lies between freedom and happiness and for the great bulk of mankind, happiness is better.” He was right, and that’s why personal liberty is not the norm in human history, but the exception.
Most people are not particularly comfortable with freedom; many are eager to exchange it for the illusion of guaranteed comfort, which is really the delusion of immortality. Fear is contagious, too, and if it is not resisted, it can lead to totalitarianism with frightening rapidity. So don’t let this letter scare you. I’m not sounding the alarm; I’m carefully placing a whoopee cushion on the too-comfortable chairs of those who encourage a culture of panic and melodrama for their own considered and deliberate reasons.
Stay safe out there, but not too safe. Viruses stream out the sky, constantly; at this very moment many germs are sliding invisibly over your skin. There is no cleanliness on earth, and no escape from death.
Sing the blues if you must, but don’t forget that the blues is also a form of celebration, and a signature form of gallows humor that is more necessary to a free society than any vaccination could ever be.
LUKE BUCKHAM
