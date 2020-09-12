Have you been lulled into complacency by the frequency of Gov. Sununu’s press conferences about the pandemic? Have you felt assured that he is attending to matters that matter to you, as I thought, occasionally listening to the radio in the kitchen?
A little research reveals his true colors. Sununu is not the thoughtful moderate he’d like us to think. He agrees with Trump’s debunked comparison of COVID-19 with the flu. He is still the only governor in New England who has refused to require people to wear masks in public.
Though schools are grappling with how to proceed this fall, he continues to fail to insist on adequate testing, His mandate that groups over 100 wear masks, (a too-little, too-late response to concerns about the evangelical event in New Ipswich) is not supported by scientific evidence about effective protection during this catastrophic pandemic.
Don’t be swayed into believing that Sununu is taking proper precautions for our safety.
REBECCA GIBSON
55 Shaker Farm Road South
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.