I’d come to know the Lord Jesus, not only information about Him, and was recently filled with His Holy Spirit, when I took a philosophy of education class for a Master of Education degree at UVM (1980s). We had five books to read: “Humanism” by Herrick, “Walden Two” by B.F. Skinner, “The Person Centered Approach” by Carl Rogers, “Psychotherapy East and West” by Harvey Cox, “Pedagogy of the Oppressed” by Paulo Freire.
Conspiracy theories can be and often are based in truths. Aspects of a socialistic-communistic society occurred in the colonies before the Constitution existed and in Harmony, Ind., when Karl Marx was 7 years old; both failed.
B.F. Skinner is a well-known behavioral scientist. I’ll address his book, yet all five books reveal this socialistic-communistic plan that has been promoted and developed worldwide and in the U.S. for decades. “Walden Two” is an imagined society and how it operated. In it, children were birthed by a woman and a man then raised by state-trained groups. Welcome to a lot of our modern day state educational system. Seen in Virginia’s recent elections with the Democrats position of state trained educators having rights, not parents, to decide how and what to teach children.
I’m upset by how deeply this socialistic-communistic plan has developed. Stalin, Lenin, Hitler and others believed they’d control people by robbing them of their history. Communism has sought to destroy America from within by breaking down the husband-and-wife relationship, the family, moral standards, and the church. Now children are taught they can be whatever gender they chose, when observably and scientifically this is not true: Our DNA reveals gender.
I express my appreciation to The Sentinel and Keene Shopper news for making the public aware of a recent well attended event at Moody Center Auditorium in Northfield, Mass., the Ballet Magnificat anchored “The Pilgrims Story.” The ballet brought diverse groups together to celebrate what’s good about our nation’s heritage and to show the Pilgrims’ Christian faith that grounds our country.
Separation of church and state was in Russia’s founding documents, not in ours. Supreme Court Justice Rehnquist said, “The ‘wall of separation between church and state’ is a metaphor based on bad history, a metaphor which has proved useless as a guide to judging. It should be frankly and explicitly abandoned.”
Two good resources on American history: 1. Curt Cameron film “Monumental.” 2. WallBuilders.com
Sincerely,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.