This morning I was at the end of Ashuelot Street, where the gas station/convenience store is being remodeled. When the light turned green I could not go right as three cars were coming out of Gilbo Avenue. For some reason, the lady behind me started honking her horn and waving her arms, apparently wanting me to pull out. If I had I would have hit the third car. So, I waved back, waited for the third car to get onto West Street before pulling out onto West Street. When she pulled up beside me, after we got on West Street, she was still flailing her arms!
Why am I writing this letter? To remind people of two things. First I have no desire to be a statistic on accidents and/or personal injury, so I will not pull out the minute a light turns green. Second, we are lucky in so many ways in this area. We are not having the horrendous, life-taking fires, nor are we having hurricanes or floods. What we are having is beautiful weather, fall flowers blooming all over the place, foliage showing its bright colors. Nature is beautiful, let her help you stay centered.
Don’t assume I am not affected by the virus, certainly I am, but I am dealing with it. As an elderly woman, recently widowed, I have my own bumps in the road to deal with, along with dealing with COVID. I am also fortunate to have very good friends and we keep in touch; when we see each other, we follow the criteria recommended by CDC.
So, try and make this lifestyle easier on yourself, cool your jets, slow down, appreciate what you do have, pray for guidance in dealing with this new lifestyle that has invaded our lives.
Stay safe.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St., Keene
