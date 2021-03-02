I am asking Rindge voters to vote “no” on warrant articles 8 and 9 to protect family neighborhoods.
These articles ask voters to approve rezoning two parcels from Residential/Agricultural into Business/Light Industry (BLI). Each parcel has a small subsection falling within BLI now. The article rezones them to 100 percent BLI and are requested by the property owner, who wants to sell the properties to a developer proposing to build a medical manufacturing plant.
The primary issue is these undeveloped parcels are in the heart of residential neighborhoods along Middle Winchendon Road. Anyone traveling this road knows that in places it’s narrow, curving, and lacking a wide shoulder. The road is frequently used by children and adults engaged in various family activities such as walking, bicycling, pushing baby strollers and dog-walking. It’s also frequently utilized by local wildlife. Currently, vehicle traffic is exceedingly light.
The proposed business will add hundreds of cars daily traveling this residential road as workers commute to and from their shifts. Adding a high volume of traffic onto this residential road would be dangerous to everyone and negatively impact the quality of life for local families. Even if the state were to grant the new business the access right to connect onto Route 202, the traffic from the east would still take Middle Winchendon as a shortcut from Route 119 to 202.
The other issue is our aquifer’s fragility. Prior nearby residential development has already forced some homeowners on Middle Winchendon to need new, deeper wells dug. These parcels are near the impending 27 Dale Farm units and it’s indeterminable how seriously those may adversely impact our aquifer. Hundreds of workers may consume exponentially more water.
If the zoning change happens, planning board and ZBA have no reasons to prevent developers from building anything permitted within BLI zoning. If the zoning changes are made, the seller may sell to a different developer who may build some other kind of industrial operation. There is nothing in the articles making the changes contingent upon the proposed development. The proposed zoning changes are too dangerous to our families, our homes and our aquifer; we can’t take this risk and sacrifice family neighborhoods.
We must stop this while we can.
Thank you.
PHIL MOTTA
Rindge
