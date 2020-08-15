One unfortunate side effect of this horrible pandemic is that on the verge of a critical election, the candidates are hamstrung when it comes to door-to-door campaigning. I say this because I am certain if Craig Thompson came to your door, you would very quickly see why we need him on the Executive Council.
In endorsing him, many of Craig’s colleagues in Concord have mentioned that he is a farmer, hence a practical man who deals with reality. But it’s more than that. He is a farmer who took over an unpromising moribund property and made it into a successful farm practically overnight. He made that farm into a successful and useful business the same way, literally from the ground up.
He accomplished these things with intelligence, integrity, and extraordinary energy, qualities he has brought to bear in Concord through the current term. But he is one of 400 there; he can do so much more for us on the Executive Council.
The issues seem hard to argue. Make health care available and affordable. Get serious about climate change and the environment. Pay teachers what we should and make college in New Hampshire affordable. Make the minimum wage a livable wage. Maintain infrastructure.
Who could argue against such goals? Who would consistently try to legislate against them? Well, the answer is Republicans — and who knows why anymore? Whether it is just right-wing reflex or the wayward reach of Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence, the antidote is for us to elect Democrats across the board in the general election.
But not all Democrats are created equal. Putting forth anyone but Craig would be a major missed opportunity, like drafting a quarterback who can’t throw or a shooting guard who can’t shoot.
If you help “draft” Craig Thompson as the Democratic candidate for Executive Council in next month’s primary, you will — for once in the grim realm of politics — not be disappointed.
Sincerely,
LARRY DUBERSTEIN
87 Brimstone Corner Road
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.