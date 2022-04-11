I am a high school teacher writing with concern for my students’ right to vote.
Graduating high school is a tremendous achievement. For many of my students, the icing on the (preferably vegan) cake to that achievement is, once they turn 18, registering to vote. They can finally weigh in on elections that affect their communities, loved ones and country.
A bill currently in the N.H. House of Representatives (Senate Bill 418) sets up a provisional ballot system that threatens to disenfranchise these voters. SB 418 empowers election officials to subtract the votes of folks who come to the polls without photo ID, or register same-day for the first time in New Hampshire, if these voters don’t follow up and verify their identity within 10 days of the election.
In my experience working with high-schoolers, life tends to get in the way of a lot. With schoolwork, home life and extracurricular activities, many may forget or be unable to follow up to verify their identity. Just look at how many forget to turn in homework — even homework they have finished but left at home (surprise, it’s a lot!).
With their votes not counted, these individuals are left effectively voiceless in elections they are excited and prepared to vote in. If you also believe that the votes of all qualified voters should be counted, please contact your representative and urge them to oppose SB 418: https://gencourt.state.nh.us/house/members/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.