On July 15, Anthony Fauci was quoted in Newsweek: “We ‘can’t deny the fact’ that the COVID-19 pandemic could reach the level of the Spanish flu, which killed millions of people around the globe between 1918 and 1920.”
Really? It is estimated that at least 50 million people died worldwide during that pandemic — an estimated 200 million based on population growth. There is virtually no chance for this statement to be accurate and is unclear how the press glorifies him as a credible authority.
Now we have the Keene City Council feeling a mask mandate will save more lives. As of Aug. 6, there had only been 95 positive cases and three deaths in Cheshire County. At a population of around 80,000, this is well below any threshold that would warrant government interference in people’s personal choices.
Other information that could lead one to believe this is just another typical flu season. As of Aug. 5, there were more U.S. average daily deaths of all causes in 2017 than there have been in 2020. More children die each year from the flu than COVID-19. After European schools reopened, there was no observable increase in COVID-19 cases.
The overwhelming majority of deaths are among those with at least one other underlying medical condition. In just 6 percent of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. Nearly half of all coronavirus deaths have come in nursing homes, where the median life expectancy is estimated at five months and 53 percent of residents typically die within six months. Ninety percent of all deaths come from only 10 percent of counties in the U.S.
For those who think the lockdowns helped, consider this, Sweden may only have one wave this flu season and hats off to them not succumbing to lockdowns and mask-wearing pressures. We have never had to wear a mask during any other flu season and no reason to start now.
Lastly, this can make one wonder; according to a recent post, the CDC acknowledged COVID death counts also list “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events.” In other words, people who died from something other than COVID, but are still listed as “COVID related.” In one case, a man was struck by lightning, fell off a roof, admitted to the hospital with serious injuries from the fall. Tested positive for COVID the next day and counted as a COVID death.
STEVEN J. RYDER
2 James Hill Drive
Keene
