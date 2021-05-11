We urge our legislators to keep Senate Bill 130, the school voucher bill, out of the state budget currently under consideration. The voucher idea is bad policy in general, weakening our public schools at a time when they need our support, and SB 130 specifically is missing financial oversight and controls. It’s a bad use of taxpayers’ money.
What’s worse is that SB 130 will have a negative impact on those it claims to help: students from low income families.
Although the bill as currently amended will be limited to lower/middle income families, it will not help those at the bottom of the income scale, because they won’t be able to afford the difference between the average $5,100 voucher and the cost of tuition.
Moreover, because SB 130 is limited to students whose family income falls below 300 percent of poverty, districts serving higher populations of low income students would be impacted the most if this program is adopted. These are our communities that have the least ability to raise taxes to counteract lost state funding.
If these communities are forced to resort to budget cuts to compensate for the loss of funding due to SB 130, then the students who remain in these districts — who tend to be disproportionately low income compared with the rest of the state — will see their opportunities diminishing. So implementing SB 130 into the budget will just serve to make worse the inequities that already make zip code a determinant of educational opportunity, and would widen the divide between haves and have-nots.
SB 130 is touted as a bill that would help every child get what she needs in school. Many children don’t get what they need, simply because they attend school in districts that don’t have the means to ensure that their students have access to the kinds of opportunities students in wealthier districts have. This year, school districts around the state are facing the loss of $90 million, of which $62.5 million represents the loss of aid that was mostly targeted to property-poor towns and towns with higher concentrations of poverty.
If the state Legislature wants to help thousands of students in struggling school districts get what they need in school, please restore this lost aid, before you even consider using $67 million in state funds to help a much smaller number of students with EFAs.
Sincerely,
SAM and JULIE OSHERSON
Nelson
