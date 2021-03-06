On March 9, residents of Rindge will be voting for members on the board of selectmen, planning board and zoning board of adjustment.
In addition, there will be several warrant articles. Articles 8 and 9 are for changing the zoning designation for Map 2, lots 46 and 54, from residential/agricultural to industrial to permit the land owner and a local developer to construct a large medical manufacturing facility. These two parcels abut Middle Winchendon Road, residential neighborhoods, and Dale Farm Road.
Unfortunately, our own planning director, who is representing the developer, convinced the planning board members this proposal would be a positive development for the town. Ironically, our planning director also is the owner of a company that specializes in land development design. As a result, our planning board members are supporting this zoning change. What they fail to address is the severe negative impact this would have on the residents who live on Middle Winchendon Road, Dale Farm Road, and all of the surrounding areas.
No mention was made of the fact this company, which has not been identified, expects an initial employee count of over 500. In addition, employees would be working three shifts, according to the presentation by our planning director. This means over 1,000 vehicles would be using Middle Winchendon Road and the roads surrounding the proposed site.
The planning director stated at his presentation that this proposal would have no effect on property values. This is simply not true and Realtors support this fact.
No mention was made of the increase in traffic and noise both day and night. Even though they would have you believe the project would bring good-paying jobs to Rindge, the fact is most employees would be from out of town. One only has to consider the difficulty MilliporeSigma is having trying to fill over 200 open positions.
I ask that all residents please get to the polls on March 9 and vote “no” on these two amendments. Please help us keep our neighborhood residential/agricultural.
BRUCE GAVAGAN
Rindge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.