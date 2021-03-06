Hi Everyone, and most importantly my fellow taxpayers and voters of Swanzey.
As we are seeing, the fire chief is continuing on with building his empire with the assistance of the board of selectmen.
We, the voters and taxpayers of the town, have twice voted and did not agree to allow the fire department to expand on forcing the taxpayer to pay for the building of this empire. Now the fire chief is at it again.
Folks, with the increase of duties and personnel comes the increase in pay for those that provide supervision.
Who pays for this? WE DO!
I urge all the voters in Swanzey to vote “no” on warrant articles 3 and 4. Then tell the chief to pack his bags and fund another community to prey upon.
Thank you.
JOSEPH PAOLILLI
Swanzey
