The Sununu administration and Mr. (Education Commissioner Frank) Edelblut are continuing their efforts to privatize education, as demonstrated by their encouragement of bills that will redirect funds for public schools to private prep schools and religious schools.
Nationally, in general, the latter have track records of avoiding diversity and having to deal with children who have special needs or disabilities.
There are bills before the House (HB 20) and Senate (SB 130). These are the “school voucher” bills. The financial impact of these bills will result in even less funds for public schools and an increased dependence on property taxes.
There are poor towns within the state that are already having difficulty funding their schools. Education is not supposed to be only for the rich. Please contact your state representatives and senators about your concerns regarding these bills.
BARBARA D. REED
North Swanzey
(Note: HB 20 has been tabled by the House Education Committee.)
