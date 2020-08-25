I am sharing my story because I hope it will help other parents. My son received services through an organization in Keene called Rise for baby and family for 18 months after his speech delays were flagged by his pediatrician.
For many families, it is their doctor who recommends an evaluation for possible developmental delays. I want everyone to know any parent can ask for an evaluation if they have any concerns about the way their baby or toddler is walking, talking or interacting with others. And there’s no charge to families, either for the evaluation or for services if they are needed. You can request an evaluation by calling Monadnock Developmental Services at 352-1304.
A few weeks after we began services for my son’s speech delay, our Rise speech therapist told us she thought we also needed to screen our son for autism. I held it together, barely, as the doctors diagnosed him with autism. After the diagnosis, my son gained two new friends from Rise, a physical therapist and an autism specialist, and soon really started to grow and thrive.
Last fall, as my son turned 3, we transitioned from working with Rise to our local school district. (At age 3, school districts take over special education needs.) We are so glad he was evaluated and received the help he needed as early as possible. I urge every parent, if they have questions or concerns, to request an evaluation for their child.
As a working mom juggling lots of responsibilities, I was sometimes overwhelmed and felt like a failure as a parent. The help we received through Rise was invaluable, and I never felt a second of judgment when I was struggling to manage. I think Rise staff members must be specially trained in parental psychology!
Today, my husband and I no longer feel like we are drowning. I will never forget the day I came into the room to see our daughter, then 5, playing with her brother, exactly as she had seen his therapist play, making him sign or say words and encouraging him every step of the way.
We are so, so thankful for everyone on our son’s team and all they have done for our family. If you are in a similar situation, I urge you to seek out the same support. It can truly change your child’s life.
ASHLEY BERTOLAMI
19 Franklin Mountain Crossing
Swanzey
