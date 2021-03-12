Watch out! Right-wing zealots want to use your tax dollars to stuff right-wing propaganda into our kids by redirecting New Hampshire public school funds to private and charter schools.
The March 2 Sentinel tells how a proposed “Monadnock Classical Academy,” supported by $7,100 per student per year of your money (if Republican-run Concord gets its way), will provide what its backers call “instruction in the principles of moral character and civic virtue”.
The academy “would offer a curriculum created by Hillsdale College,” a far-right booster of conservative ideology that has statues of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan on campus. Hillsdale puts out a monthly disinformation sheet they call “Imprimis,” which I have gotten for many years to procure the conservative “take.” When they’re not busy praising and defending Trump, they’re promoting other Republican panaceas.
Hillsdale has the right to spew this stuff into young minds on its own nickel, but not mine, all it wants. For freedom’s sake, prevent Sununu & Co. from using your nickels (Actually, twice the per-student public school allotment!) for conservative brainwashing by voting against Republicans every chance you get.
The never-ending fight to defend our fragile democracy goes on.
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
