Gov. Sununu is to be commended if he keeps his promise to veto House Bill 1431, which says “schools must notify parents promptly of any action by school officials related to a range of matters, including a student’s gender expression or identity” (“Panel makes U-turn on ‘parental bill of rights.’ ” May 20).
Gay or trans children whose parents accept them unconditionally and with whom they have good relationships will have little trouble “coming out” to them. But those who fear rejection at home for being gay or trans need someone whom they trust to confide in. That is why many schools have mental health counselors.
If the law forces the school to reveal confidential information to parents, including abuse, students may have no one to turn to for the support they need. This is the stuff of depression, and feeds the abnormally high rate of suicide among gay and trans young people who have no more control over those states than the color of their eyes.
We entrust our children to teachers in order that they may develop into well educated, confident adults with a wider range of experience and knowledge than we are able to provide them ourselves. If parents worry about the content of what schools are teaching their children, isn’t that what parent-teacher conferences are for?
If parents want to know their children better, it is up to them to develop better communication with them, and make them feel accepted and loved, whoever they are.
