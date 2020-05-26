There’s no way around it: The COVID-19 pandemic will occasion a shortfall in the state budget in the coming fiscal year.
At the same time, local communities across New Hampshire have also been pummeled by the pandemic, and our elected officials in Concord must not be tempted to re-balance their budget by reducing aid to school districts and local governments.
Local communities are still paying the price for the downshifting that followed the Great Recession a decade ago. Reducing public school funds — especially as schools are transitioning back from remote learning — is unthinkable. School districts now have their budgets in place for the coming academic year and are already committed to the funding levels that they received from the state last year.
Downshifting would certainly put more pressure on local property taxes. Property taxes are already the largest funding source in New Hampshire, providing five times as much revenue as the state’s two business taxes combined. New Hampshire has the very dubious distinction of levying the highest property taxes in the entire country — a deeply regressive tax that hits impoverished renters just as hard as wealthy vacation homeowners. This is not a “first in the nation” status that we ought to covet.
In this emergency, state government is called upon to step up and respond to the needs of thousands of ordinary people who are deeply affected by a devastating disaster of enormous and long-lingering proportions. The response must first and foremost do no further harm to New Hampshire’s schools and towns.
Sincerely,
JUDITH REED
20 Green Acres Road, Keene
