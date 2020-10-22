Absentee ballots for the presidential election are being mailed out daily. If you have requested an absentee ballot and have not received your ballot, please contact the City Clerk’s Office to confirm the status of your application. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. Of the nearly 3,486 absentee ballots that have been mailed for the election there are nearly 1,000 ballots that have not been returned. I want to encourage all absentee voters who have not returned their ballot to do so at your earliest opportunity.
Voters may either mail their ballot to the City Clerk, or personally deliver their ballot to City Hall. A voter may also authorize a family member or other qualified delivery agent to return their ballot for them. Absentee ballots can also be delivered to the polling location on Election Day, but the absentee ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For those voters who wish to vote in person, there is a face covering requirement for entry into the polling area. If a voter has a medical reason that limits their wearing of a face covering or they choose not to wear a face covering the voter will be offered an alternative method of casting their ballot outside of the polling place.
PATRICIA LITTLE
3 Washington St.
Keene
The writer is Keene’s City Clerk.
