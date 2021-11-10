I am writing to express my concern about pending cuts to Medicare Advantage plans. I was recently informed that once again Congress is looking to potentially reduce funding to this program that so many New Hampshire seniors rely on. I can’t imagine there aren’t dozens, if not hundreds, of other ways to free up federal funds to pay for the budget that wouldn’t impact programs that are actually working — especially when it comes to health care.
I’ve only been on Medicare Advantage for a few years, but can say the coverage is wonderful. When I retired I was nervous about moving from my employer-based coverage to a government run health-care program; it was, frankly, very scary. I read about Medicare Advantage and decided that was the best way for me to go, and I am so glad I did. Not only was I able to keep my doctor, but all my prescriptions were also still covered and went to the same pharmacy, and it was all covered under the same plan.
I know our elected officials have a difficult job and the budget is very complex, but when it comes to decisions that may impact the health-care coverage for millions of seniors, the answer is simple — leave it alone. As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke don’t try to fix it,” and on behalf of everyone I know on Medicare Advantage, it ain’t broke.
DIANE PETERS
Keene
