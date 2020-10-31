Horrors! A recent mailing from the state GOP tells me that Joe Biden is going to raise taxes on almost everybody … oh wait. Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post fact-checked the related TV ad. He gave it four Pinocchios. He called the Trump campaign “master of the mischievous clip job” and spelled out what and how bits were taken out of context to “make the former VP appear to say the opposite of what he was saying” — and not just about taxes.
The mailer gave, as evidence, a March study by Penn Wharton — but failed to note Penn Wharton’s September update showing Biden’s plan would lower taxes for everyone in the bottom 90 percent. I’m sure they’ll be happy to correct this. Unless they’re running a disinformation campaign, like Trump’s 22,250+ false or misleading statements?
The Republican “majority mandate” is smoke. Senate Democrats represent 15 million more voters. The city of L.A. has as many people as seven Midwestern red states but must share two senators with the rest of California, while dirt and cows get 14. McConnell blocked over 100 of Obama’s judicial appointments, handing them off to Trump. He’s refused to bring over 300 pieces of legislation to the floor of the Senate, although passed by a bipartisan House; thus nullifying the work of every House representative.
We are now at 56,750 Benghazis. The Trump administration has given up on the pandemic. There’s no plan. There’s no health-care replacement plan. Trump just bused thousands of people to an outdoor event in Omaha, then left them stranded in freezing temperatures, shuttles not operating, not enough buses out. Seven people hospitalized for hypothermia. The administration in a nutshell.
The government has paid $2.5 million to Trump’s businesses, but he can’t be bothered to tell Putin off for the bounties on our soldiers’ heads. Nearly 500 former generals and admirals (22 four-star) and national security experts have endorsed Biden as better for America’s security. Having decent health care and a living wage is also about security, about being able to plan, to leave an onerous job, start a family or follow a dream. So many hard-won rights are now threatened for millions. Our insecurities are a bonus for the Republicans.
Vote for decency, competence, compassion, science, democracy. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
KATE BEETLE
33 Longacre Lane
Alstead
