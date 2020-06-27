In 1988 the term “white privilege” was coined by Peggy Macintosh, a feminist and anti-racism activist. She published the article “White Privilege and Male Privilege: A Personal Account of Coming to See Correspondences Through Work in Women’s Studies.” It was to become the underlying impetus of modern, politically correct educational curricula. The term “white privilege” is now a pejorative to label Caucasian Americans who do not conform to transformative wokeness, through guilt, for being white. It’s a ruse to obscure the protectionism of an odious status quo.
A contemporary dogma (white privilege) is the primary vehicle to shield the real culprits from culpability. Its main tenet is that a current “selected group” (white America) must be relegated to second-class status to atone for historical, precedent sins of the white masses. U.S. colleges and universities are infested with this dangerous pathology, which is a cover story for their own bad acts. Liberal arts colleges, in particular, have become indoctrination factories that now mass produce white guilt in order to propagate domestic ethnic cleansing based on skin color.
After more than a half century of failed, gear-bending social engineering, the extinction of the family structure has visited a disturbed existence onto a colored faction of society comprising 12-14 percent of the population. But the real malfeasance afoot is the academic subterfuge to hide the basic cause of U.S. poverty which was the Great Society movement to fix something that was never broken.
Unwise and fruitless experimentation has delivered a rudderless, entitled, permanent underclass that was predicted by Daniel Patrick Moynihan in the Moynihan Report, published in 1965, warning in the harshest terms that paying Black females to become single mothers with government benefits was a bad idea. Once fathers disappeared from homes poverty outcomes skyrocketed not just among Blacks but among whites as well. Since the 1960s Black single-parent homes more than doubled from 22 percent to 55 percent while white single parent homes tripled from 7 percent to 22 percent.
Yes, there is bad policing, but the solution is not to abandon law and order. We need to get rid of bad education by expunging liberal arts curricula from college campuses nationwide. We need to start closing colleges and universities and reimagine them to stop enriching themselves by dividing people. Idiosyncratic leftism is running wild in American colleges and they have become recruiting centers for the overthrow of our way of life.
Re-elect Trump.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
