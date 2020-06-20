The current “pandemic” is based on false projections, inflated death counts, and unscientific principles. Many medical scientists who agree have been drowned out by the 24/7 fear-disease-death narrative.
Initial US COVID-19 projections — 3.4 percent mortality rate, 2.2 million dead — were based on faulty assumptions. Recently the CDC dropped the mortality projection to 0.26 percent, a lower risk of death than flu shots at 0.5 percent. If you’re healthy and under 50, your probability of death from COVID-19 is 1 in 5000 (0.02 percent). Children have a greater chance of getting hit by lightning.
The PCR test used for determining COVID-19 returns 80 percent false positives. Tanzania’s president even discovered a goat, quail, and papaya fruit all tested positive. The CDC told hospitals to count even “suspected” COVID-19 deaths, offering $13,000/case and $39,000 per ventilator utilization. (Perverse incentives, anyone?) Even Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx protested the inflated mortality numbers.
Despite stores, fast-food restaurants and shippers offering plentiful disease transmission vectors, infections and deaths have not ballooned. Consider: the U.S. 2017-18 flu killed 80,000; this year’s all-cause mortality rate is actually lower than the several previous years.
The COVID-19 mortality risk factors are primarily:
1) Chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease;
2) Prescription drugs — statins and ACE inhibitors promote greater and faster viral replication;
3) Air pollution, e.g. Wuhan, NYC, and Northern Italy;
4) Living in a nursing home.
Absolutely, let’s continue to protect our most vulnerable. But social distancing, mask-wearing and quarantining for everyone else, despite official flip-flopping, are neither healthy nor scientifically based. Our immune systems are powerful, we’re developing herd immunity, and even previous coronavirus (common cold) sufferers are carrying some immunity.
So why continue the pandemic measures? Could it be that CDC and NIH scientists, despite being publicly funded, earn huge profits from vaccines? Or that these same untested, dangerous vaccines could make Big Pharma billions? Is this why inexpensive treatments like hydroxychloroquine have been suppressed? Maybe Big Tech and Big Surveillance are eager to make billions with microchip-based health monitoring or with “digital wallets” that will replace “infectious” paper money? Perhaps it’s the World Economic Forum’s plans for the “Big Reset”?
Please educate yourself by researching these “disaster capitalism” plans. All are publicly visible and unfolding now. None would be remotely possible without an official pandemic decree.
The real pandemic is fear. The real cost is our freedom.
But only if we go along.
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
10 Foster St.
Keene
