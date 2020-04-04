Here we are, several weeks into this COVID-19 pandemic and all feeling so very proud that Cheshire County only has a handful of cases of positive COVID-19 patients.
That is wonderful ... or so it looks on paper. It is as if we are being told that we are to stay at home and keep 6 feet away from anyone we are in contact with, and it really is just not necessary. After all it can’t be important if there are only a few cases noted. Only people on the other side of the state are getting sick and being tested.
DO NOT BE FOOLED into letting yourself think this is true. There are many more people infected than that, but no tests are available in this area unless you end up in the hospital. Of course, none of them got COVID-19 here ... or did they? We may never really know, as people with symptoms are told to stay home, not go out and about because we don’t have any cases here in this wonderful county.
Use your own logic here; not what the printed statistics show us. Stay safe and secure in your own home. Think of those who have to go out and bring you to the hospital when you really do have COVID-19.
Take care of yourselves and your families; you might not get the chance to see them grow older and meet those grandkids you can’t wait for.
CARRIE STAPLES
15 South Village Road
Westmoreland
