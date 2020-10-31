Democrats, beware of the Sununu Trap.
Gov. Sununu is not a good partner for a Democratic Legislature. His 79 vetoes have made it impossible to pass important bipartisan legislation that impacts you and your family. For example, he vetoed family and medical leave, renewable energy bills, and an increase in the minimum wage.
We have lost two years’ work on bipartisan bills to Sununu’s vetoes. If you vote for a Democratic Legislature, give them a strong partner who will support their work. While he campaigns as a moderate, Gov. Sununu has a radical right agenda. Don’t be fooled.
KATHLEEN BOLLERUD
P.O. Box 268
Harrisville
