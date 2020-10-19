Janet Waters’ letter (“Vote for Trump or for socialism,” Oct. 2)makes the argument that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for socialism and that a vote for socialism is a vote for authoritarian rule. She is wrong on both counts.
First of all, Joe Biden is clearly not a socialist. He has a long record supporting a free-market system regulated by sound laws. Ms. Waters, in her letter, failed to provide any evidence to dispute this fact.
Secondly, “socialism” is a term that is easily misused. It can mean Cuba, but it can also mean Canada. As a society, we need to determine what government does best versus what private capital does best. Should the police be private? Probably not. Should the state grow our food? I don’t think so. This approach to solving economic problems is more sound than making blanket statements about what “socialism” entails.
Where I agree with Ms. Waters is that this is a very important election. She rightly fears fascist rule. We now have a president who would like nothing better than to be America’s Putin.
As president, he has broken the norms and laws that have supported democracy in this country. He used the powers of his office to attack Joe Biden’s family. Trump and all his Republican backers are the real threat this nation faces.
Poor arguments that are based on emotional attachment to simple ideas will not see us through this dangerous time. For the sake of all our grandchildren, we need to give careful thought before we vote.
TOM REISH
127 Poocham Road
Westmoreland
