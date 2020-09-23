First of all, I support capitalism. What I don’t understand is why anyone fears socialism.
Our country was formed with some socialism. Why do Republicans object to it?
Do they want to get rid of public schools?
That is socialism.
How about public libraries?
That is socialism.
Public land?
Socialism.
National parks?
Socialism.
Social Security, Medicare, health care for all?
Socialism.
The Republican Party wants to get rid of these things because we must have taxes to pay for them, and as we know, Republican politicians do not wish for their rich constituents to pay taxes.
In his heyday, Andrew Carnegie was worth $500 million. He paid $1,600 a year in taxes. Isn’t it funny that the people who can afford to pay taxes most are the ones who get our leaders to make sure they don’t have to?
“We the people” is the definition of socialism. If you don’t believe me, Google it. Or better yet, look it up in a dictionary. Some of you may remember what a dictionary is.
Our Founding Fathers were capitalists, but were not afraid of a little socialism as well.
DAVID HAYWARD
17 Worcester St.
Keene
