As a former hesitant vaccinator, I understand that most parents are just trying to do their best for their children, to keep them safe in a world that can often feel very unsafe. Thankfully, about five years ago I decided to get my children on track with vaccinations after nearly seven years of refusing.

I stopped vaccinating my children because of the untruths I was hearing from my religious community, myths which compounded the many reasons I had at the time for not trusting doctors.

What I have learned since then is that science is a lot more complex than a lot of people try to make it out to be. I can tell you now that I never did “the research” I said I did. My “research” involved reading articles from a handful of websites that told scary stories about deadly side effects, coincidental occurrences, among other disturbing conditions.

Anyone can post inaccurate claims about vaccines and reactions; that does not mean they are verified. As a matter of fact, most of them are not.

New Hampshire already has medical and religious exemptions. I believe adding a philosophical exemption would just serve to make it easier for parents to give in to fears without medical or scientific reasoning. States with an easier route to exemptions have a greater instance of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses. I ask lawmakers to please keep our state safe and healthy by keeping our exemption laws as they are and oppose House Bill 1035.

MEGAN ROGERS, Spofford

