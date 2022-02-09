Don't allow history to be fraudulently reframed, by Harriet and Stephen DiCicco Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Perhaps we have missed something. In our minds, “legitimate discourse” has never been equated with violence, with the deaths of individuals, with property damage.“Discourse” involves the spoken word, not the violent action. “Legitimate” involves noncriminal action.So for the Republican National Convention to term Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse” alarms us. And we are further alarmed by those that may believe them. If a person or persons breaks into our schools with shouting and guns, does the RNC see that as “legitimate discourse?”If persons break into our churches with shouting and guns, does the RNC see that as “legitimate discourse?” Now is the time to speak up. … no matter what your political affiliation is. We cannot allow history to be so totally reframed.Violence is violence. It is never discourse.HARRIET and STEPHEN DiCICCOHancock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Discourse Rnc Politics Harriet Violence Stephen Dicicco Affiliation Spoken Word Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene extends mask mandate, to hold off on enforcementNH Supreme Court says Keene School District violated agreement with teachers unionHundred Nights acquires new shelter site on Water Street in KeeneSusan A. O'MalleyOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireKeene canine shows off chops as competitor in this year's Puppy BowlKeene school voters approve warrant, discuss teacher pay at deliberative sessionLocal program, NHDOE partner to help teachers reduce stress in the classroomBrian A. MattsonKathleen Ruth Blaudschun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
