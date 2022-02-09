Perhaps we have missed something. In our minds, “legitimate discourse” has never been equated with violence, with the deaths of individuals, with property damage.

“Discourse” involves the spoken word, not the violent action. “Legitimate” involves noncriminal action.

So for the Republican National Convention to term Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse” alarms us. And we are further alarmed by those that may believe them.

If a person or persons breaks into our schools with shouting and guns, does the RNC see that as “legitimate discourse?”

If persons break into our churches with shouting and guns, does the RNC see that as “legitimate discourse?”

Now is the time to speak up. … no matter what your political affiliation is. We cannot allow history to be so totally reframed.

Violence is violence. It is never discourse.

HARRIET and STEPHEN DiCICCO

Hancock