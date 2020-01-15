I am a 63-year-old woman with severe kidney disease. Having dialysis would keep me alive for a limited time. A transplant would help me live a longer, more normal life.
A living kidney donation lasts longer and has better function than a cadaver kidney. Here are some facts about donation:
You only need one kidney to live.
Expenses are covered by the recipient.
My husband has Parkinson’s disease, an incurable progressive illness. His life is a struggle. He has a great deal of trouble moving and speaking. I need to be well to take care of him.
Sincerely,
HILLARY KINGSBURY
211 Breed Road
Harrisville
