After 12 years of combined experience serving as the mayor of Keene, we’ve been disappointed to see the dysfunction of partisan politics starting to seep into our local elections.
We can all agree national and state politics have become dysfunctional. While some representatives and senators work across partisan lines, both parties are more interested in getting their members elected than working for the betterment of the people they represent.
Local elections are capable of rising above all of that nonsense. Local issues relate to people and their immediate concerns, their jobs, their taxes, their local well-being. In 1949, the voters wisely decided that Keene’s municipal elections should be nonpartisan. Since that time, we’ve had councilors and mayors who have largely respected that tradition, allowing for civility and cooperation that otherwise would not be possible.
Choosing a mayor and council is about finding the candidates who have the best ideas for dealing with local issues, regardless of their party affiliation. Potholes don’t come as Republican or Democratic potholes, only as potholes that need to be fixed.
We urge you to do two things in this local election cycle: Push back on the outside partisan interests trying to influence your vote, and support the candidates who have the best ideas for the future, regardless of any party affiliation.
KENDALL W. LANE
PHILIP “DALE” PREGENT
3 Washington St.
Keene
