Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution states as follows:
(1) Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as a mean of settling international disputes.
(2) In order to accomplish the aim of the preceding paragraph, land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized.
After the defeat of Japan in World War II, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur approved Article 9 conceived by Japanese statesman, Kijurom Shidehara, and had it inserted into the Japanese Constitution. However, the U.S. is currently pushing Japan to abolish Article 9 so it can open up a new market in Japan to sell huge quantities of weapons and to have Japan join the U.S. as a military partner in its perpetual and failed wars of choice around the globe. Many right-wing elements within Japan are also working to dismantle Article 9. Instead of taking Article 9 out of the Japanese Constitution, we should be inserting it in all the constitutions of the countries of the world.
The effort to keep Article 9 in the Japanese Constitution has been led by the late Dr. Charles Overby, former professor emeritus at Ohio State University at Athens, and a B-29 tail-gunner in World War II, who founded The Article 9 Society in 1991 “out of a renewed recognition of the futility, folly, foolishness, and immorality of war as an instrument of foreign policy, and as a vehicle for attempting to solve international problems.”
The planet does not need another country armed to the teeth, especially one with a bellicose history. Gen. MacArthur was quite prophetic when he said, “It is part of the general pattern of misguided policy that our country is now geared to an arms economy which was bred in an artificially induced psychosis of war hysteria and nurtured upon an incessant propaganda of fear.”
Please notify your representative to support the continuance of Article 9 in the Japanese Constitution.
LEO SANDY
P.O. Box 44
Chesterfield
