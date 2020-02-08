I am writing in regard to one of Mr. Yang’s proposals. I don’t believe giving every American 18 years and older $1,000 a month is economically feasible.
When I was 18, in 1970, I couldn’t wait to go to work. Now, most of today’s youth would say, “Man, I can’t wait until I’m 18, so I will not have to go to work.”
I would propose the people getting Social Security and S.S.I. be given a raise of $100 a month every year for the rest of their lives. I would also expand and have affordable health care coverage for everyone. I would also do the same for veterans’ benefits.
One of our greatest presidents of all time, JFK, said “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Most of today’s youth would say, “Ask not what you can do for your country, but what your country can do for you.”
To me, that is disappointing and disgusting.
P.S.: Do not be so free with our money overseas. Charity starts at home and we should take care of our own first.
Sincerely,
GERALD L. LARAMIE
P.O. Box 10503
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.