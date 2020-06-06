I first ran for public office not because of political ambition, but because our country, the America I love, was clearly off track. I could no longer watch, but felt compelled to act.
It seems to me that we are a nation built on ideas both concrete and abstract. Family. Hard Work. Education. The value of these ideas is easily understood. But ideas like justice and equality? These are more elusive.
Yet as a people we set out from the very beginning, however imperfectly, to “establish justice.” It’s right there in the Constitution. And our Declaration famously, if also imperfectly, asserts that “all men are created equal.”
It breaks my heart that we have not lived up to those expectations, that our efforts to create a “more perfect union” have fallen far short. And while we must all look inward, as evidence we need look no further than another dead black man at the hands of the police. Call it institutional racism. Call it state-sanctioned murder. Call it anything you want. But don’t call it justice and don’t call it equality. Because far too many people don’t have those two things in today’s America.
We have corporations that are more influential than voters. We have special interest groups with a finger on the scale. We have demagoguery and scapegoating masquerading as leadership. And yes, we have far too many militarized police departments that treat white Americans differently than everyone else.
And as long as that’s the case, we must keep fighting. Because some day in the future, our kids will ask “What did you do?” For my part, I hope to say, “Everything I could.”
CRAIG THOMPSON
31 Clymers Drive
Harrisville
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 14 in the N.H. House and is a candidate for Executive Council District 2.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.