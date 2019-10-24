Arriving in Keene last week with a big blue check, Gov. Sununu was eager to take credit for additional education and municipal funding, portraying himself as someone who wants to get things done for the working people of New Hampshire. The reality is quite different.
Gov. Sununu’s initial proposed budget included no funds for municipalities. Nor did it have any additional funds for school operating expenses and it maintained yearly decreases in stabilization grants. His budget prioritized tax breaks for big, mostly out-of-state, corporations.
Property tax relief for New Hampshire families in the current budget occurred, not because of the governor, but in spite of him.
In fact, while taking credit for supporting schools, he failed to mention that he had appealed the recent ConVal school funding suit, fighting a decision that calls for ending disparities between poor and wealthy communities and adequately funding public education.
In the newly passed State budget, Keene will receive almost $800,000 in municipal aid and more than $3.5 million in additional education funding. This effort to pursue quality education and provide meaningful property tax relief is a direct result of the Democratic House and Senate’s values and priorities, and came to be through hard-fought negotiations after the governor vetoed the initial budget.
After 57 vetoes, the governor came to Keene with his big blue check to convince us that he is a moderate after all. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
JOE SCHAPIRO
288 Church St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
