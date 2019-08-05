As a naïve child, I believed that racism was a black and white issue. I remember fighting back tears and having a visceral reaction to learning about slavery. I assumed that just because I felt empathy for others, I was exempt from the cringe-worthy label of being called a “racist.”
I learned so much more about the complexity of social issues like prejudice and racism from my degrees in Spanish, education, and social equity and justice. One of my most valuable lessons in graduate school was that racism and bullying are not black and white issues; they fall on a spectrum.
With the sentiment that the escalation of racism is imminent in our country right now, it is important for us to communicate effectively with the abusers. It is admirable to call someone out on their mistreatment of others, but if we label their whole character as “racist,” it will just cause them to become combative and list off 10 times they did something that wasn’t racist. (We watched this play out with Rashida Tlaib and Mark Meadows during the Michael Cohen hearing.) It’s best to focus on their behavior instead of their character. This allows the person acting like a racist to see things objectively rather than get combative.
The most perplexing thing is that the perpetrator never owns the label of being “racist.” There is always an excuse: they were trying to be funny, like the TSA agents that put a gorilla with a noose in an employees-only room; they feel that their livelihood is threatened and need a scapegoat; or maybe they feel more powerful by tearing down others.
Now, how do these issues end up on the spectrum of racism/bullying? An overt racist uses physical aggression or calls victims names. Another overt racist act is to make inappropriate jokes or comments. A more covert act of racism is to laugh at the joke or cheer on the bully. The most covert of racist acts is to witness someone being mistreated, but do nothing. If we witness the mistreatment of others and do nothing, it gives power to the perpetrator. If we speak up, we break the cycle of spreading hate.
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch and do nothing.” — Albert Einstein
