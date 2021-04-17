My wife and I had a discussion. Somewhere in there, I ran into a wall. I’d been here before.
The male and female perspective. They’re different, see? Most times the different perspectives produce corking good humor, but when it’s serious, it can produce obstacles.
She is patient, understanding and compassionate, and I’m “Let’s solve this problem” or attacking the symptoms while ignoring the causes. She’s understanding and I’m aggressive. Probably evolutionary, wouldn’t you say?
So I pause and realize, once again, the best course is somewhere in the middle. Nature’s design, I’m thinking? And before the women start wagging their finger, the male ego has nothing to do with this.
Not much.
JACK COEY
Keene
