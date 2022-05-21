Regarding The Sentinel’s May 14 editorial, “First, do no harm …”:
Numerous highly credentialed treating physicians have appeared before Congress to report on the efficacy of ivermectin. To date, over 160 ivermectin studies have been undertaken — 110 peer-reviewed — with 82 comparing treatment and control groups. These show statistically significant improvements for mortality, hospitalization, etc. Ivermectin treatment has been officially adopted in 22 countries and by 39 non-governmental medical organizations (see https://c19ivermectin.com).
Such clear efficacy has only redoubled efforts to disparage ivermectin, some with dubious but easily debunked “studies” (e.g. https://bit.ly/3Nokkr6). In our feckless new “Ministry of Truth” era, questioning the official narrative is not only demonized but has become pathologized (https://bit.ly/3NpYao3).
Doctors have long had both the right and duty to test medicines for off-label uses. This is especially important in the midst of an epidemic when ready solutions are unavailable. That the mechanism of action might not be perfectly understood is irrelevant. Ivermectin (like hydroxychloroquine) stands as a WHO-listed “essential medicine” and has a long history of safety.
Sadly, “First do no harm” has long been ignored: iatrogenic deaths (i.e., caused by drugs and hospitals) are the USA’s third leading cause of mortality. Despite near-total censorship of the COVID vaccine’s adverse effects, they are among the most damaging ever recorded (https://bit.ly/3wUohNF), while their efficacy approaches zero after just a few months. Doctors have routinely failed to provide patients informed consent of true risks vs. benefits.
To repeat: the FDA could only enact an Emergency Use Authorization for a novel treatment like mRNA in the absence of other readily available treatments; this is why we’ve witnessed the total suppression and disinformation campaign for such treatments and even for the notion of natural immunity. Big Pharma has subsequently raked in billions in profits for a product that, unlike other vaccines, neither stops infection nor transmission. Worldwide evidence now shows that it’s the vaccinated who are primarily contracting and dying from COVID (https://bit.ly/3yL6HOl).
This week, the FDA bypassed its longstanding practice of consulting an advisory panel when it authorized vaccine boosters for children 5 to 11. Ask yourself why. Perhaps it is the same reason why Pfizer requested its vaccine study data be withheld from public scrutiny for 75 years.
Many doctors and patients continue to engage in critical thinking about which treatments might keep them alive and well. They should be allowed to do so without prejudice.
JOHN-MICHAEL DUMAIS
Keene
