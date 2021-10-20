With Columbus Day fresh in our memory, I am reminded of a quote in Howard Zinn’s book, “The People’s History of the United States”: “Arawak men and women, naked, tawny, and full of wonder, emerged from their villages onto the island’s beaches and swam out to get a closer look at the strange big boat. When Columbus and his sailors came ashore, carrying swords, speaking oddly, the Arawaks ran to greet them, brought them food, water, gifts. One sailor wrote, ‘with fifty men we could subjugate them all and make them do whatever we want.’ By the year 1515 there were 50,000 Indians and after the slaughter by 1550 there were 500” (p.1).
We need to seriously consider whether we want to continue to have a holiday named after a mass murderer.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
