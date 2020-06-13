One of the MSNBC programs solemnly ruminated about the idea that Trump’s rants against voting by mail are a set-up so he can justify claiming the election was rigged when he loses in November.
Great gravity marked this discussion on an already weird Memorial Day that saw 99,000+ dead from COVID-19 without a word from Trump. After almost four years of this man, we know a self-serving agenda lies behind his every tweet.
My 6th-grade class was once kept after school until the jokester who flipped the window shade out of reach at the top, confessed. Sports practice and detention hour passed before the principal arrived and sent us home — without a confession.
That day I learned that one person could ruin a day for two dozen others if no one spoke up. Trump has destroyed the days of 360 million Americans for over three years with or without their realization or consent; in the process killing several hundred thousand souls by neglect and self-serving conceit. But none in power have objected in concert. Why?
If our entire class had walked out, what could have happened? If Trump’s first or second Cabinet had walked out, or the media had refused to cover his atrocious behavior, or the moderator of the first debate had called him out on his misogynistic remarks, what would have happened?
When not re-elected, Trump will have another 90 days to create further havoc and in the end, possibly refuse to vacate the White House premises. No reason for him to behave like a normal “lame-duck” president. Do we have a plan for that?
My first question is this: Why are we, all parties, the DNC, the RNC, the American People, the media, stopping at discussion? Why not develop plans to block all possible contingencies swiftly and thoroughly? Plan now, not react with a hand-wringing shoulda-woulda-coulda-afterthought on Jan. 22, 2021.
Will we do that?
I wrote this before George Floyd was killed by police for “passing a counterfeit $20 in Minneapolis while being black; before the justifiable protests; before Trump tweeted George Wallace’s remark, “When the lootin’ starts, the shootin’ starts.”
And 101,000 COVID-19 patients are dead.
Who will be surprised to see another Civil War?
Bless Twitter for standing up to Trump. Better late than never.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
