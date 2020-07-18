I am certain that most of you, especially you supporters of Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, are unaware that she voted to table an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act recently (see the Commondreams website).
The amendment would have required the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan within a year.
Senator Shaheen voted against this amendment. Sen. Shaheen voted to keep 8,600 U.S. military personnel there indefinitely.
OPINION: Sen. Shaheen is now on the record as a supporter of illegal, immoral, endless war.
FACT: U.S. war in Afghanistan is nearing 19 years. Your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews who recently graduated from high school have never known the U.S. without war.
FACT: Endless war has cost 6 trillion dollars.
FACT: Your other United States senator, Democrat Maggie Hassan, also voted to table the amendment.
FACT: Congressperson Democrat Ann Kuster, your 2nd Congressional District representative, voted for a similar measure preventing troop withdrawal in the House (The Intercept website).
QUESTION: Do the votes of Sens. Shaheen, Hassan and Congressperson Kuster represent you citizens of New Hampshire?
QUESTION: Do you citizens of New Hampshire agree with me that it is time to “stop war and start peace”?
PAUL KRAUTMANN
258 Court St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is running against Jeanne Shaheen in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.)
