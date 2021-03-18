Regarding the letters by John Herpel (“Don’t give a public nickel to this school,” March 12) and Tom and Paula Duston (“Lawmakers, others waging an attack on our public schools,” March 13), and their misunderstanding of school financing.
I ask the mathematics teachers in New Hampshire a simple question. If the average cost for a public school student in New Hampshire is about $15,000 per year, and the average cost for a public charter school student is somewhat over $7,500 per year, how much can an average town save when a public school student transfers to a public charter school?
When I took math courses in the Cambridge, Mass., public schools, my answer would have been simple. The town (school system) could save about $7,500 per student! If the same math is still taught in the New Hampshire public schools, might every town save about $7,500 of their local property taxes, for every public school student transferring to a public charter school? The state contribution (about $7,500 per student) to each town moves to the charter school with the student, but the other half (half of $15,000 = $7,500) can reduce the property tax.
But, does it?
When a town’s school population increases, school budgets always seem to go up. Shouldn’t we expect the town budget to come down (at least a bit?) when the student population decreases?
I believe I had addition and subtraction in the 4th grade. Have things changed that radically? If not, then why do we hear constantly from the teachers’ unions that public charter schools will increase town taxes. Did they skip 4th-grade math. Hopefully, our math teachers didn’t.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
