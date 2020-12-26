This is response to John-Michael Dumais’ recent letter to the editor, claiming a 0.25 percent COVID death rate does not warrant the costs to our society and economy.
Mr. Dumais, I may not be a wiz at math, but my calculator certainly is and it informs me 0.25 percent (a quarter of 1 percent) of the 331 million Americans is 827,500 lives, which is slightly over 2½ times today’s current COVID death toll of 313,000!
RICH DELL’ERBA
15 Monadnock St., Keene
Commented
