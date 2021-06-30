The following is a statement I include in all syllabi of the courses I teach:
“In this course, some controversial material may be presented and discussed. This often creates discomfort and conflict from which escape is often sought through silence or uncritical dismissal of the information presented. However, such dissonance provides the conditions within which change and growth can occur. Thus, it is important to critically examine ideas and opinions among students and between students and teachers.
“If a student’s or teacher’s ideas are not challenged in a respectful manner, then it will be difficult for either student or teacher to change their views when such change is warranted. According to Brazilian educator, Paulo Freire, “The teacher presents the material to the students for their consideration, and reconsiders her earlier considerations as the students express their own.” Critical thinking, problem-posing and problem-solving can only exist within the context of civil dialogue and in an environment where all participants have a sense of safety.
“Further, material in this course, in some instances, may be sensitive or emotionally provocative. As you review the syllabus, or at any time during the course, please let me know if you anticipate, or are having, a problem with any assignment or classroom activity. We can then discuss how this assignment or activity is necessary for meeting course competencies and whether an alternative assignment or activity can be considered.”
What students need is not a pedagogy of comfort but a pedagogy of discomfort in order to see things from multiple perspectives, be tolerant of diverse points of view, and learn to be critical thinkers who question authority. Suppressing truth is not something that a democracy should do. All of us with a moral compass are required to disobey unjust laws and policies. The ban on divisive concepts is one of those laws. This is the time for “good trouble.”
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.